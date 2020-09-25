Custom Nvidia 3070 Euro & UK Prices Confirmed

I must admit that while I have been very impressed by both the performance and potential of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 graphics cards, from a personal point of view, the one GPU that has most caught my attention so far is the 3070. I mean, at least as good as a 2080 Ti (according to Nvidia) and coming to the market with an MSRP of £469? – It sounded like a bit of a no-brainer upgrade to me!

While the ‘Founders Edition’ models will certainly attract some attention with that price, however, in terms of custom designs while we always knew they’d cost more, we didn’t know by exactly how much. Well, following a report via Videocardz, we have something of a double whammy. Not only do we have confirmed prices in Euro’s, but following an update to the Overclockers.co.uk website, we also have prices in Sterling!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Starting with Euro’s, we can see in the image above custom designs released from ASUS, PNY, and Zotac. As you can see from the ASUS range alone, the prices do vary pretty significantly, albeit while the ‘Dual’ is likely their ‘reference’ model, the AROG Strix Gaming will undoubtedly represent a significantly improved design (possibly their top tier release from the series) with a number of enhancements to the clock speed performance. In a nutshell, though, prices (in regards to Euros) do seem to range from around €519 to €680.

So, what about in the UK? Well, although Overclockers.co.uk hasn’t updated the website to immediately show prices, if you click on the following link and then select a GPU, the price is revealed on the specific product page. For example, the EVGA RTX 3070 ICX3 is available for £530. Similar to the Euro (and taking exchange rates into account), however, prices range from £500 up to £660.

Custom VS Reference

So in direct comparison to the MSRP prices of Nvidia’s own Founders Edition releases, the most relatively basic custom designs seem to be hitting the market with a mark up of around 6%. Not as much as many would’ve anticipated and, as I alluded to in the beginning, while £500 doesn’t exactly represent ‘spare change’ for many of us PC consumers, I still fully expect the 3070 to be one of the most popular releases from the series.

I mean, it offers an amazing level of performance and comes with a price tag that is, just about, affordable! Put simply, I know I’ll be getting one of these at some point and, I daresay, many of you reading this are thinking about it too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!