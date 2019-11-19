CyberPower PC Launch Their Black Friday Sales!

We have to admit to being pretty big fans of CyberPower PC here at eTeknix. As a UK-based creator of pre-built PC systems, we have never failed to be impressed with both the variety of designs they have to offer as well as their very competitive pricing. Put simply, they’re a great option for those who don’t want to bother with the hassle of building their own PC.

With Black Friday looming, however, we’re all pretty much waiting to see who strikes first in announcing their sales and in this regard, we have some excellent news!

CyberPower PC has decided to get in on the action early by announcing their Black Friday sale with some pretty amazing deals on offer! – So, if you’re looking to treat yourself to a new PC, then now might be the perfect time to act!

CyberPower PC Launch Black Friday Sale

So, you might be wondering what kind of systems they have on sale. Well, although all of the options are available for tweaking and customization to suit your needs, we’ve picked out a nice range of the ‘pre-built’ systems for you to consider below.

The Budget Option – £585

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Processor

8GB DDR4 3000mhz Memory

AMD Radeon RX 570 8GB Video Card

ASUS A320M-K: M-ATX Mainboard

ADATA 240GB SSD

1TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA3 HDD

AMD Ryzen Wraith CPU Cooler

Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta Black Gaming Case

Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)

The Upper-Mid Tier Choice – £1299

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Processor

16GB DDR4 2400mhz Memory

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50TH Anniversary 8GB Graphics

MSI X570-A Pro RGB Motherboard

512GB Intel 660p M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA3 HDD

Cooler Master CPU WC CPU Cooler

Corsair 220T Mid-Tower Gaming Case

Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)

The High-Spec Choice – £2339

Intel® Core™ Processor i9-9900KF

16GB DDR4 3000mhz Memory

MSI GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti 11GB Video Card

MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus MB

512GB Intel 660p M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA3 HDD

Cooler Master CPU WC CPU Cooler

Cooler Master H500 RGB Gaming Case

Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)

Grab Your CyberPower PC Black Friday Deal!

As well as offering these amazing systems on sale (and many more (including laptops)) you can claim an additional 5% discount with the “BFRIDAY5” code.

If you want to learn more about their sale as a whole (of which the above is just a small taste) you can check out CyberPower PC’s official Black Friday sale page via the link here! – With a whole host of offers and deals to be had, if you’re looking at getting yourself a new PC, you’d be mad to not check them out!

