CyberPower PC Launch Their Black Friday Sales!
We have to admit to being pretty big fans of CyberPower PC here at eTeknix. As a UK-based creator of pre-built PC systems, we have never failed to be impressed with both the variety of designs they have to offer as well as their very competitive pricing. Put simply, they’re a great option for those who don’t want to bother with the hassle of building their own PC.
With Black Friday looming, however, we’re all pretty much waiting to see who strikes first in announcing their sales and in this regard, we have some excellent news!
CyberPower PC has decided to get in on the action early by announcing their Black Friday sale with some pretty amazing deals on offer! – So, if you’re looking to treat yourself to a new PC, then now might be the perfect time to act!
CyberPower PC Launch Black Friday Sale
So, you might be wondering what kind of systems they have on sale. Well, although all of the options are available for tweaking and customization to suit your needs, we’ve picked out a nice range of the ‘pre-built’ systems for you to consider below.
The Budget Option – £585
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Processor
- 8GB DDR4 3000mhz Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 570 8GB Video Card
- ASUS A320M-K: M-ATX Mainboard
- ADATA 240GB SSD
- 1TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA3 HDD
- AMD Ryzen Wraith CPU Cooler
- Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta Black Gaming Case
- Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)
- Microsoft Edge Internet Browser
Check out the product page via the link here!
The Upper-Mid Tier Choice – £1299
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Processor
- 16GB DDR4 2400mhz Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50TH Anniversary 8GB Graphics
- MSI X570-A Pro RGB Motherboard
- 512GB Intel 660p M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- 2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA3 HDD
- Cooler Master CPU WC CPU Cooler
- Corsair 220T Mid-Tower Gaming Case
- Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)
Check out the product page via the link here!
The High-Spec Choice – £2339
- Intel® Core™ Processor i9-9900KF
- 16GB DDR4 3000mhz Memory
- MSI GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti 11GB Video Card
- MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus MB
- 512GB Intel 660p M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- 2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA3 HDD
- Cooler Master CPU WC CPU Cooler
- Cooler Master H500 RGB Gaming Case
- Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)
- Microsoft Edge Internet Browser
Check out the product page via the link here!
Grab Your CyberPower PC Black Friday Deal!
As well as offering these amazing systems on sale (and many more (including laptops)) you can claim an additional 5% discount with the “BFRIDAY5” code.
If you want to learn more about their sale as a whole (of which the above is just a small taste) you can check out CyberPower PC’s official Black Friday sale page via the link here! – With a whole host of offers and deals to be had, if you’re looking at getting yourself a new PC, you’d be mad to not check them out!
