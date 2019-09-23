Cyberpower PC Ultra 5 RX Pro AMD Gaming PC Review

I was really excited when I heard that Cyberpower PC was sending me a system to review. Not because of the brand (albeit they are excellent system-builders), but because of what was in it.

Cyberpower PC answered my prayers by being one of the main (and few) PC builders currently on the market to create a pre-built fully-AMD based system. Something that is still (bizarrely) rare, despite the popularity of the Ryzen 3000 processors and, of course, their latest RX 5700 XT graphics card!

Put simply, I was all over this when it arrived!

The Cyberpower PC Ultra 5 RX Pro features a 3rd-generation Ryzen processor and one of the brand new MSI Radeon 5700 XT MECH graphics cards. That isn’t, however, the only key selling point here. Cyberpower PC has fully customized all of the system fans in this design replacing them with a custom RGB design that comes with a pretty cool remote control. If that wasn’t enough, it also features some other pretty cool tricks including an amazingly punchy RGB strip to the inside of the case.

So, it has some solid specifications and some amazing eye-candy. Let’s take a closer look!

Specifications

CPU (Processor): AMD Ryzen 5 3600 – 6-Core 3.60GHz, 4.2GHz Turbo – 32MB L3 Cache Processor, Pro OC Compatible

CPU Cooling: Corsair Hydro Series H45 High-Performance Liquid Cooling system w/ 120mm Radiator, Extreme OC Compatible (Corsair CPU Water Cooling, Extreme OC Compatible)

Motherboard: MSI B450-A Pro MAX: ATX w/ RGB, USB 3.1, SATA3, 1x M.2

Memory (RAM): 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4/3000mhz of HyperX Fury

Graphics Card (GPU): MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC 8GB – DX12® – VR Ready, HDMI, DVI, DP, 5 Monitor Support (Single Card)

PSU (Power Supply): Corsair Vengeance Series 650M 650W 80+ Silver Gaming Power Supply

Case: Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta Black ATX RGB Gaming Mid-Tower (inc x3 RGB fans) – Case Upgrades (Fans and Lighting): 6x 120mm Cyberpower Addressable Dual Light Loop RGB 1200RPM Fans with Remote Control

M.2 SSD Drive: 512GB (1x512GB) ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD – 3500MB/s Read & 3000MB/s Write (Single Drive)

Hard Drive (HDD & SSHD): 2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA-III 6.0Gb/s 7200RPM Hard Drive (1 Drive)

Accessories

As this is a pre-built system, you clearly don’t require much out of the box to get this running. In fact, all you have to do is plug in your peripherals, switch on the power and away you go!

You do, however, get a number of useful tools with your system. You have the graphics card drivers and manual, a quick installation guide, the spare PSU cables (not used in the build) and the remote control that handles all of the RGB goodness at your fingertips.

Speaking of the RGB, while the main system (and cooler) originally came with Corsair 120mm fans, these have all been replaced with customer RGB designs compatible with the controller thanks to the internal control hub. Cyberpower PC does, however, give you the old fans should you wish to swap back. Although we have no idea why you would want to do that!

