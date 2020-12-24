CyberPunk 2077 Hotfix 1.06 Available now on PC and Consoles

It’s Christmas Eve and you’ll no doubt be busy as I am, so we’ll keep this one short and sweet. It seems CD Projekt Red are still putting in the hours this week, and a new hot fix has been released for CyberPunk 2077.

It’s not the most comprehensive update, as a hot fix, it’s basically an urgent patch to the launcher. It’s good to see they’re releasing each fix as soon as it’s ready. However, expect to see a lot more of these, followed by larger title updates in the coming weeks and months.

The update fixes a mission breaking bug where Dum Dum goes missing. It also fixes some overall stability issues, which is always a bonus.

However, drum roll please, it also removes the 8MB save game limit, so you can go craft your asses off again; woo-hoo!

Changelog

Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles! Here is the full list of changes:

Quests

  • Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.

Console-specific

  • Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-specific

  • Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

Follow Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter for more updates!
