Cyberpunk 2077 is Pretty Different to What We’ve Seen So far!

Cyberpunk 2077

It’s easily one of the most anticipated games of this generation. Cyberpunk 2077 hails from the much loved developers at CD Projekt RED. Of course, they’ve made quite a name for themselves with their now legendary The Witcher series. However, the video we all saw from their E3 2018 presentation is only part of the story.

What is New?

Well, the developer has gone on record to say that the game is pretty different. At least, different from what they showed last year. While the fundamentals are retained, and it is still a first-person RPG, there’s still a lot more going on. What we saw in that video was literally a small part of what the game has to offer. There are many more features that the team didn’t show. Think like graphics can be changed, missions can be changed, locations can be heavily altered. Such is the world of game development.

E3 2018 Trailer

What the Developer Had to Say

Speaking with AreaJugones, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz had quite a bit to say!

“We are constantly polishing and thinking how to make the game more interesting, how to make the gameplay more cool. And, well, the demo shown last year was only a small fragment of the actual game. There wasn’t a clear picture of how the game fits into an open world or how it fits into a larger image of the game. So, there are many stuff that we didn’t show yet, there are many things that we are still working on. I would say that the game is pretty different to what we shown last year but there are many details that we are currently working on.”

A wide variety of options depending on how you want to play

“I would say that Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world game with a strong narrative component set in a dark future. It is an RPG with decisions and consequences where everything you do matters. Well, I do not know how much more I can put in the box. It depends on the source we use. I would say that there are many ways to play in terms of gameplay and it offers a wide variety of options depending on how you want to play the title and allows you to enjoy the way you want to play. I think that’s how I would describe the title.”

Cyberpunk offers a variety of ways to complete the missions

“I would like to make a reference to one of the previous questions and that is that our game is mainly an RPG. Then the combat in the first person is something added to this genre. In this way, the gameplay in Cyberpunk offers a variety of ways to complete the missions and I think this is the biggest difference because it not only matters the shooter side but also how to incorporate this aspect in your way of playing through the title. And we have a good amount of mechanics that are based on this concept which we have not yet shown, so stay tuned.

Good and fun combat mechanics

In addition to this, we are working on bringing good and fun combat mechanics and I think we have a wide range of weapons that will make our game stand out. I do not know if you remember in the previous demo that there were smart rifles and this is something that I have not seen much in the current FPS. Also, I think that in terms of gameplay we have some ideas and things that are not ready yet and that we are trying to implement because they will be very good.”

It is not super realistic