Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Offers Optimization for ‘Low-End’ PCs

Putting all of the Cyberpunk 2077 controversies to one side, and we’ll admit that there have been plenty of them to talk about since it’s December 10th release date, it’s hard to deny that in terms of visuals, it’s one of the best looking games around at the moment. With that being said, however, you do need a pretty beefy PC to get towards the upper echelons of the graphics on offer here with many low to mid-tier system owners finding themselves having to make more than a few (possibly irksome) compromises.

Following the release of a new mod by user ‘EZ PC TECH‘, however, you are now able to tap into a few hidden developer tools within the game that can reportedly up your frame rate by as much as 20-30.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Mod Tool Looks to Make Low-End Systems Run It Better!

Citing that this mod may even make Cyberpunk 2077 achievable on even relatively benign laptops, if you are currently struggling to find a solid level of performance (and dare I say double-digit frame rates), it might be worth a try. Albeit, we should note that many users are reporting that the mod application does get detected as ‘malware’ which does raise some alarm bells. However, we suspect that this is simply based on the fact that it looks to tweak your game application file/s.

Put simply though, while many people are reporting exceptionally solid benefits from it, you download at your own risk!