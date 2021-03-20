Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Details Revealed!

With it being a little over four months now since Cyberpunk 2077 was released, while the initial reception the game received from consumers was certainly bad, various patches and updates have seen it, slowly but surely, improve quite significantly. Yes, we’ll freely admit, the state the game is in now might’ve just about been passable if this was the actual released product we got in the first place, but still, CD Projekt Red is clearly working hard to try and fix things!

With patch 1.2 set for release later this month, however, it’s not exactly a secret that this should be looking to introduce a lot of quality of life improvements and following a statement by CD Projekt Red, we now know some of what we can expect!

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2

This is, without a doubt, one of the most significant patches Cyberpunk 2077 has seen yet and, as such, going through each and every tweak and optimization would take more words than you could probably be bothered to read. I will, therefore, try and break down the key points below:

Police will no longer instantly/randomly spawn – There will be something of a delay now based on when you commit a crime and when the authorities start attempting to gun you down!

Keyboard/Mouse control on vehicle steering has been significantly improved with a stable ‘sensitivity option’ (apparently a coding glitch resulted in any frame rate modulation causing over/under compensation)

An ‘unstuck’ feature will be added to practically ensure vehicles can no longer get stuck on terrain. – You will now be able to ‘rock’ them out of any beached situation

Keyboard – Double hitting a direction for a dodge can now be disabled (to prevent any unintentional movement)

When Is It Out?

There is still no exact release date for patch 1.2 and we should note that it was originally set for release back in February. Sadly though, the rather extensive cyberattack on CD Projekt Red has seemingly required a bit more time to potentially iron-out any vulnerabilities exposed in the loss of Cyberpunk 2077’s source code.

All going well though, it should officially be launched within the next week and, with so many quality of life improvements clearly being made, it would appear to be well worth checking out! Particularly if you put the game down very quickly after your release day purchase!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!