Cyberpunk 2077 PC Users Report Nasty Save Corruption Issue

The PC release of Cyberpunk 2077 is, arguably (and I daresay some of you may have a big argument to make about it) the best version to currently own. Yes, there are bugs and glitches, but by and large, it offers the smoothest experience when broadly compared to the alternatives. – It seems, however, that a really nasty bug has just been discovered with the PC version of the game and, quite frankly, if you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now on your gaming rig, then you’re going to want to pay attention.

Why is this bug so bad I hear you ask? – Well, how does a save corruption glitch sound to you?… Yeah, keep reading!

Cyberpunk 2077 Save Corruption Bug!

Following numerous reports both on Reddit and CD Projekt Red’s own forums, users have begun reporting that when attempting to load their most recent save file, the game says that it’s found an unrecoverable error within it. In other words, your save file, potentially containing many hours’ worth of progress, is completely ruined and inaccessible.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to exactly what the cause of this bug is, but it does seem to large boil down to several consistent factors regarding progression. I’ll try and succinctly list below some of the more compelling pieces of information:

The issue seems to present itself roughly 30-40 hours into gameplay. Albeit, this is dependant on your actual progression.

The main issue appears to be with the size of the save file. Anything over 6MB will start causing load times (of the save) to increase quite notably. Anything over 8MB, however, is (seemingly) firmly in potential corruption territory.

Although not confirmed, some believe that extensive use of the game ‘crafting’ system is one of the main key reasons why this glitch occurs.

What Do We Think?

Losing your save file is, quite possibly, one of the most frustrating things that can happen to gamers. Particularly though in a title such as Cyberpunk 2077 where severals days worth of progression may have been made and, with this bug, it can be irreparably wiped out.

We should note that this is not a confirmed bug at the time of writing. With the growing number of individual reports, however, it does seem more than a little legitimate. – As such, if you are currently playing Cyberpunk 2077 on your PC, and particularly so if you’ve dumped a fair bit of time into it, we’d probably recommend the following steps:

Find where your save files are located and create a back-up copy – Checking the individual file size/s may also not be a bad idea just to see if you are creeping toward that apparent 8MB danger zone.

Consider, when playing, saving into new slots far more regularly. If you’re relying on the auto-save feature or one individual save slot, you may be risking losing all your progress. With more saves, you at least have the option to not potentially lose as much progress.

Until this is fixed, and as crazy as it sounds given the prominance of the feature, try and limit your actions within the crafting menu. This is an exceptionally common factor for what people believe pushes the file size up to the ‘breaking’ point.

We can’t guarantee this will work, but above all, these few precautions may one day be exceptionally welcome if, when you next boot the game up, you find that your save file is inaccessible.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!