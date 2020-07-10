Cyberpunk 2077 Video Reveals Katana Combat!

Despite Cyberpunk 2077 being scheduled to launch this November (on the 19th just in case you didn’t know the exact date), there is still much about the game we don’t really know much about. In giving us something of a very moderate teaser, however, following a video released on the (relatively obscure) “Rothschild Lives Matter” YouTube channel, we get to see some of the in-game combat in action and, specifically, the use of a katana!

Cyberpunk 2077 – Katana Combat!

While the video is quite brief (and I don’t speak german so I don’t understand what’s being said) it seems that the katana will specifically have a couple of pretty neat features. Firstly, and in something similar seen in various Star Wars games, you’ll be able to use your weapon to deflect bullets. Additionally, it appears that this mechanic may be tied into a stamina rating that’ll presumably run out if you start deflecting too much! Well, I simply presume that after around 2,000 hours in Dark Souls.

The only mildly weird factor is why this video has appeared on a YouTube channel with only six subscribers. I’ve looked around and haven’t seen it anywhere else! In other words, it’s possible this could be fake, but if it is, it’s certainly a well-polished fake!

What Do We Think?

While it is a brief window into Cyberpunk 2077 (probably) in action, it will still be undoubtedly interesting to those of you who are really looking forward to the release of this game. All going well though, with it set to feature support for ray tracing and DLSS, this looks set to give us PC users (and next-gen console owners) a pretty special experience. Well, presuming you have the PC to handle those kinds of things!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release (pending any further delays) on November 19th.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release of Cyberpunk 2077? What did you think of the katana combat shown in this video? – Let us know in the comments!