Cyberpunk 2077 Will Feature Ray Tracing

Cyberpunk 2077

Good news for those of you rocking the latest Nvidia RTX class of graphics cards. CD Projekt RED’s upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is getting ray tracing! There simply aren’t a huge number of titles out there that support the feature right now, but the market is slowly growing. For one thing, RT isn’t going anywhere and will be a key feature for gaming and gamers over the coming years.

What Nvidia Had to Say

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an incredibly ambitious game, mixing first-person perspective and deep role-playing, while also creating an intricate and immersive world in which to tell this story. We believe the world of Cyberpunk will greatly benefit from the realistic lighting that ray tracing delivers.” – Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA



Want to see what Cyberpunk 2077 will look like with Ray Tracing? Look at the two images embedded in this article. It looks sexy, but to be honest, I can’t wait until we get a trailer or some gameplay shown off with it enabled.

Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on April 16th 2020. A long wait yet, but I think it’ll be worth it. In CD Projekt RED we trust!