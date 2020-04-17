Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Controller Leaks Online

You may recall that Cyberpunk 2077 was set to release this month, but following an announcement earlier this year, CD Projekt Red decided to push the game back until September. It seems, however, that someone (in or around Amazon) didn’t get the memo.

In a report via TechPowerUp, a limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller briefly appeared on the online retail site and, while it has since been removed, it seems pretty clear that such a release is planned for the future!

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Controller

Based on the original Amazon listing, the controller was set to launch on May 4th. Since it’s removal, however, we can only now presume that while it is still planned for general release, it likely wont be hitting shelves until early September. You know, just before the game itself comes out!

In terms of the controller itself, while it does appear to be an official Microsoft design, it’s unknown if it carries any unique features beyond the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic theme. We would, however, presume that the fanciness ends there!

What Do We Think?

Honestly? If this does boil down to just a skin, then we’re not overly impressed. I mean, even on an aesthetic level there’s nothing in this black/silver design to really signify that it has anything to do with the game at all. It all looks rather… generic.

That being said though, they’ll undountedly shift a few of them as the Cyberpunk 2077 hype builds up. We just can’t see there being much point in getting this particular model if it costs more than the standard designs.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!