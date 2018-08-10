Cybersecurity Experts Claims To Have Hacked Into Aircrafts

Cybersecurity is never far away from our minds in the modern world. We’re constantly being told to change our passwords or to make them so cryptic that we can barely remember them. During the Black Hat cybersecurity conference though, one member claims to have made a rather bold claim. One that surrounds the cybersecurity of commercial aircraft.

In a report via News.com, a cybersecurity expert has claimed to have breached the security of commercial aircraft on hundreds of occasions.

Satellite Weakness

The cybersecurity expert claims that the satellite network, that nearly all commercial aircraft use for weather reports or internet access, has a number of flaws. Flaws which regularly allowed him to gain access to the basic aircraft information as well as the users actively online on the flight. They did want to make clear that this access didn’t stretch to the onboard flight systems, but that hasn’t stopped some people speculating.

Malaysia Airlines MH370

This announcement has opened up the conspiracy theories on Malaysia Airlines MH370. Some people believe that this aircraft was hacked with systems deliberately shut down. As far as I’m aware, there’s no evidence to suggest that, but still, all conspiracy theorists need sometimes is crumbs.

As above, we should again highlight that this hacker was unable to gain access to sensitive flight systems. He has, however, said that there are several potential breaches that could be used to take this further. He has also said that it will likely be a tricky task to plug all of the holes based on the current systems used. It has been noted that all flaws were reported to relevant parties. He does, however, say that while some have been fixed, others continue to remain wide open.

