D-Link Unveils the EXO AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

D-Link has announced the launch of it’s new and groundbreaking EXO AX5400 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) with ultra-fast speeds and efficient performance benefits of WiFi 6 protocol. The AX5400 Router is the latest model in D-Link’s trio of best-in-class WiFi 6 routers developed for superior coverage, increased capacity, reduced network congestion, and improved device battery life in device-dense homes. As multi-tasking households seek uninterrupted coverage for smooth media streaming, video chats, and more, the DIR-X5460 has the performance needed for smart connected homes.

D-Link EXO AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

D-Link’s AX5400 Router takes advantage of WiFi 6 standards for stellar dual-band performance up to 90% faster at 2.4 GHz band and 176% faster at the 5 GHz than previous generation WiFi. It features up to 4X greater capacity than Wireless-AC for ultra-efficient support of Ultra 4K video streams, FPS online gaming, and large file downloads, and other emerging smart home activities.

Outfitted with prosumer-grade parts, the AX5400 Router is engineered to withstand heavy bandwidth processing. Built-in high powered amplifiers with a 160 MHz channel capacity ensure exceptional data throughput and the fastest theoretical speeds possible. Combined with a six-stream architecture, the DIR-X5460 significantly reduces latency for simultaneous WiFi tasks.

Features

Built with industry-standard Mesh technology, the DIR-X5460 provides whole-home WiFi coverage and a single network name. Users enjoy seamless connectivity throughout the entire home

App-based setup and management via free D-Link WiFi App (Android and iOS)

Expand connectivity with dual USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports along with six high-gain antennas

The DIR-X5460 and entry-level DIR-X1560 Mesh WiFi 6 Routers are joined by the EXO AX4800 Mesh WiFi 6 model (DIR-X4860) fulfilling D-Link’s promise to deliver future-ready technologies valued by cutting-edge households.

Where Can I Learn More?

The EXO AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) is currently available on the D-Link Shop for $349.99. The EXO AX4800 WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X4860) will arrive this September for $309.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new router release, you can check out the official D-Link website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!