Dark Souls 3 Appears To Have A Cut Battle Royale Mode

Dark Souls 3 May Have Had A Planned Battle Royale Mode

After the advent of PUBG and Fortnite in Summer 2017, Battle Royale games are currently some of the hottest properties out there. Nearly every game franchise seems to want to try and get in on the action. It seems, however, that an unusual candidate might have wanted to try before them all though.

In a report via PCGamesN, a data mining of Dark Souls 3 has found that a PvP mode, literally called ‘Battle Royale’ was planned for the game.

You Died… And So Did 98 Other People!

I have to admit, when I heard this I had visions of 100 people in a mass pit swinging wildly at each other with Ultra Greatswords. Oh, and of course, spamming the floors with ‘I’m Sorry’ carvings. If nothing else, such a game mode would certainly be interesting and possibly more entertaining than a round of PUBG or Fortnite.

Hahahaahahhah Dark Souls 3 has a cut multiplayer mode literally called "Battle Royale" pic.twitter.com/jeSvRzHAzq — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) June 26, 2018

It seems, however, that for whatever reason, it didn’t make the final release. I have to admit, this is a little disappointing. Personally, as a massive fan of the series, I thought the PvP combat in Dark Souls 3 was the worst ever seen in the franchise. There was no real designated area for combat and even then, I think the game dropped the ball a little considering how much Dark Souls 2 had improved it from the original game.

Why Was It Cut?

It’s hard to say and even more so what form it would have taken. Literally, all we know as a fact is that a filename called ‘battle royale’ exists. I suspect that it would not have been a battle royale mode in a sense of 100 to 1. That being said though, perhaps a 10 to 1 PvP mode would’ve been pretty interesting for Dark Souls 3. Alas, at this point with development very firmly over, it seems we will never know.

What do you think? Would you have liked a Dark Souls Battle Royale? – Let us know in the comments!