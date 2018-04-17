Dark Souls Remastered Gets Delayed On the Nintendo Switch

Dark Souls Remastered Delayed on the Nintendo Switch

Next month will see the release of Dark Souls Remastered. Well, at least for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC. For many, including myself, it is one of the surprise releases of the year and we’re all really looking forward to getting the chance to play the original Souls game again.

That won’t, however, be much consolation to Nintendo Switch owners. In a report via Eurogamer, Bandai Namco has announced that while the PC, Xbox One and PS4 versions are still good to go, the Nintendo Switch release will be delayed.

Nintendo Switch Owners Prepare To Die… Likely in the Summer

When the game was announced, I must admit I was surprised that a Switch version was being made. There wasn’t any particular reason, I was just surprised. If anything I thought the concept of being able to play a fully portable version of Dark Souls sounded awesome.

The reason for the delay is unclear. It wouldn’t, however, be too much of a stretch to speculate that there are likely some technical issues getting it to run on the Switch. These could, of course, be for various reasons. It’s potentially the dual scaling required for portable and TV mode. It could be getting it to run well on the limited hardware (when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One).

When is Dark Souls Remastered Out?

The PC, Xbox One and PS4 versions will still arrive on May 25th. Yes, it’s only a little over a month away and personally, I can’t wait to see how much ring-rust I’ve gathered from the first game. After playing it for over 400 hours, hopefully not too much.

The Nintendo Switch version, however, is a little more unclear. All Bandai Namco has said is that that version will release in the “Summer”.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Dark Souls Remastered? Which version are you planning on buying? Will the Switch delay make you change your choice? – Let us know in the comments!