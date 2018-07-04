Dash Cam Footage Upload Website To Report Drivers Goes Live!

Dash Cam Website Allows You To Upload Video To Report To The Police

Having a dash cam in your car is a pretty smart thing to do these days. Not only does it give you some peace of mind, but the footage can be invaluable should you ever get into an accident where the liability is in question. In fact, the chances are that if you were to call your insurer to report an accident today one of the first questions they would ask is if you had any video footage.

One website, however, has popped up and I imagine it’s going to massively divide opinion. NextBase, one of the UK’s biggest Dash Cam manufacturers has launched a website. On it, users can upload their footage where it may get passed onto the police for further action.

From YouTube Montages To Snitching On Drivers!

Up until now, most dash camera footage has largely been the territory of YouTube video montages showing either accidents, near misses or dodgy insurance scammers. For a great example of the later, check out the video below! It seems, however, that drivers are now effectively going to be allowed to submit the footage which the police may use for further action.

At this point, I can only see it breeding one of two things. It’s either getting the public to do the work of the police or it’s going to create an army of little-despots who can’t wait to grass you up for the mildest infraction. Just to lay my cards on the table here. I am not a supporter of this website. Not because I think it can’t be useful. I think it could be invaluable in terms of reporting serious accidents or scene fleers. I suspect, however, that it’s just going to be used by wannabe-tyrants who will report someone for just going a bit quick down an A-road or throwing a car on a double yellow for 30 seconds.

What Do You Think?

As above, we’re really not sure what to make of this. I think what perhaps best sums up our feeling is that we’re a little uncomfortable with it. If you are interested, you can visit the NextBase website here.

We’re interested to hear what you think though! Are you for or against this video upload website? – Let us know in the comments!