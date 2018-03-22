Deadpool 2 Gets Great Screentest Score and a New Trailer!

Deadpool 2

When Deadpool was release, I must admit, I had my doubts. Having been bitten a little too often by films that couldn’t possibly be as funny as they look, I thought Deadpool was going to be one of those. I was wrong. Very wrong.

Since watching it, I am a fan and as such have been greatly anticipating the release of the next film in the series. While waiting for news for a while, like a bus, we have 2 which have come along at once!

Test Screening

Firstly, in a report via the Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool 2 has been undergoing its screen tests. The great news is that the scores returned are even higher than that of the first film. Just in case you are not aware, a test screening is conducted in front of a vetted audience (bound to death by NDA’s) and their opinion of the film forms a score.

Secondly, if that news wasn’t enough for you. A brand new 2nd trailer has literally just been released. From watching it, it’s not too hard to see why the test screening scores reported are as high as they are. A formula I have often quoted for sequels, but all you need to do for a good one is just make more of the better stuff. This seems to tick that box in a massive way.

When is Deadpool 2 out?

At present, the expected cinematic date for Deadpool 2 is May 18th. We haven’t had to wait too long for the sequel and despite this, having seen the trailer now, I’m not sure if I can wait 2 more months now!

What do you think? A fan of Deadpool? What do you think of the new trailer? – Let us know in the comments!

