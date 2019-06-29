Death Stranding is Reimagined as a PS1 Game

Death Stranding

One of the most highly anticipated gaming releases at the moment sure has to be Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding. Fortunately, with it set to release this November, we don’t have that much longer to wait to see just how awesome it is. If the trailer at E3 2019 was anything to judge it by, however, this could prove to be one of the greatest games released for the PS4.

Following a video created by YouTube user ‘Barely Regal’, however, we can see what the game might have looked like had it released 20 years ago on the PS1. I hope you like polygons!

Interesting But Not As Pretty

I’m personally not quite as romantic about the PlayStation One as many other people are. Don’t get me wrong it was a great system and I had little regrets swapping my N64 for one. I do, however, think that the system invokes the rose-tinted spectacles for many.

The video, however, is clearly a pretty huge labour of love and does genuinely carry the look and style of PS1 games. It does, however, perhaps suggest that the game might have not gotten quite as much fanfare had it released 20 years ago.

Barely Regal

The creator of the video has yet to reveal exactly what the working process behind it was. It isn’t, incidentally, his only project released to date with a Metal Gear Solid remake also being created by him. What is, however, clear is that the project must have took a significant amount of time.

