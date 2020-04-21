Death Stranding PC Release Gets Delayed!

Death Stranding was set to release for the PC on June 2nd, and if you’ve noticed my use of the past-tense there, you probably already know that this is no longer the case. Well, either that or you actually paid attention to the title!

If you were, however, looking forward to trying this game out on your system, then yes, I’m afraid that in a report via PCGamesN, Death Stranding has officially been delayed. The good news is, however, that it isn’t being delayed by a overly huge amount!

Death Stranding PC Release is Delayed!

In a formal post on their Twitter account, Kojima Productions has confirmed that Death Stranding (specifically the PC port) has been delayed for release until July 14th. In other words, it’s been pushed back around 6 weeks!

As you might have already guessed, the current Coronavirus concerns have been the primary reason for this delay. Specifically, as production has slowed down while their staff looks to work (as best as possible) from home. The official post reads as follows:

“Following the temporary closure of Kojima Productions, we have had to delay the PC launch of Death Stranding to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!”

What Do We Think?

I must admit that I’m a little disappointed that this has been delayed, but I am also entirely understanding of it. These are, after all, difficult times and despite already owning it on the PS4, I haven’t been able to put as many hours into it as I would’ve liked. Largely due to my son watching Peppa Pig or Paw Patrol all day long since he’s not currently at school!

On the plus side though, it’s not a huge delay and if you have been looking forward to this release, we’re sure it’ll (probably) end up being worth it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!