Death Stranding PC Requirements Revealed

Death Stranding will be released for the PC next month and, for any of those who are interested in the port, you’re probably more than excited to see just how much further this game can be graphically pushed. The PS4 release was, of course, impressive enough, but with the additional hardware capabilities of the PC, we can surely expect to see this taken to the next level.

What kind of PC will you need to run it though? Well, following a report via DSOGaming, the official specifications for the game have been revealed and, perhaps to some moderate surprise, they’re actually not that hefty.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

We should note that the specifications are somewhat limited and, we expect, only give a representation of the requirements for 1080p resolutions. If you did, at least, want some indication as to 4K performance, however, then they should at the very least help point you towards what the expectations will be.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

RECOMMENDED – 30FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

RECOMMENDED – 60FPS

OS: WIndows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

What Do We Think?

Although some of you may disagree, I think these specifications are remarkably lower than many would’ve expected. For example, for the ‘recommended 60 FPS’ a Nvidia 1060/AMD 590 while not slouches of GPUs are not exactly high-end designs. As such, 4K gaming may be entirely possible (with decent frame rates) on Nvidia 1080+ levels.

With Death Stranding set to release on July 14th, however, the good news is that even (relatively speaking) potato PCs should be able to experience it in some form or another!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!