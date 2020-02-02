December Was the Biggest Month Yet For VR Headsets

While the jury is still out on whether the current generation of VR headsets are going to be the ‘game changers’ we’ve been touted for nearly 30 years, one thing is clear. While the sales numbers aren’t perhaps as high as some would’ve liked, more and more people are getting into VR gaming.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that December 2019 was the month in which a lot of people finally decided to give it a go! In the latest Steam figures released, VR headset have just seen their biggest month on record!

VR Headsets See its Biggest Month on Steam

Based on Steams figures, which are more of an approximation than a completely accurate number, it is believed that over 1.3 million people logged into Steam using the VR headsets last month. The current estimate suggests that a closer figure is around 1,342,000 people.

If accurate, then this would break the prior record of 1.2 million users set last September. And, based on December 2018, it essentially means that there are now 75% more PC VR headset owners.

What Do We Think?

I still honestly believe that this current revival of VR could go either way. These figures do, however, appear to show that it is still in its ascendency and, if this trend continues, the figure could be as high as 2.75 million by this Christmas.

With 2020 featuring a number of high-profile VR releases, there is certainly cause for some optimism on the platform. So who knows? If you haven’t got a VR headset yet, perhaps this is the year that you take the plunge!

What do you think? Do you own a VR headset? If so, which is it? Oculus Rift? HTC Vive? Something different? – Let us know in the comments!