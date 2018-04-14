Deep Cool Gammax GT RGB CPU Cooler Review

Deep Cool Gammax GT

Deep Cool may not be a brand best known in Europe, but there is no reason why they shouldn’t be. Although primarily known in the Chinese market, Deep Cool generally tend to produce really quality products. Better still, this is often highly affordable. Put simply, they are known for great performance at reasonable prices.

When it comes to entry-mid level air coolers, you can be a little spoilt for choice. There are, after all, so many. Making an informed decision as to what will be best for you in regards to aesthetics, acoustics and performance can be a tricky business.

One such offering that might tick the boxes in all three categories, however, is the Deep Cool Gammax GT air cooler. As such, we are delighted to have an in-depth look at the Deep Cool Gammax GT air cooler. As one of Deep Cools latest offerings. Could this be the next cooler for your PC build?

Features

Supports Intel Socket 150W LGA2011-v3,2011, 1366, 1156, 1155, 1150, 1151 and AMD Socket 140W AM4, AM3, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1

RGB aluminium-made top cover and RGB fan are synchronized to present amazing colourful lighting effects

The RGB lighting system is easily controlled by a wired controller or RGB software with your motherboard, including ASUS Aura, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light

4 direct contact Heat pipes combined with upgraded 0.5mm thickness aluminum fins give excellent heat transfer for high DTP CPUs

120mm fan with PWM controlled function ensures less vibration, noise, and turbulence

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Deep Cool have to say

“To provide gamers with all-new air cooling experiences, Deepcool has released the GAMMAXX GT featuring sleek RGB lighting and optimized cooling performance. It’s not just cooling. It’s DEEP, high quality CPU-cooling for optimal heat dissipation while fulfilling your desires for that spectacular RGB gaming rig.” – Deep Cool

Packaging and Accessories

The product packaging makes everything nice and clear, without bedazzling you with a cramped mass of writing. They are very keen on the packaging to make a point of the RGB lighting on display, without making it a key selling point of the product. In this regard, RBG lighting is a contentious subject. Some like it, some don’t. As such, we think it’s a smart move of Deep Cool to show its there, but highlight that it isn’t the be-all and end-all of the product.

Around the back, you will find the product specification including a well-organised list of the AMD and Intel sockets supported by this cooler. You also get a smaller diagram of the size of the cooler and fan which should help you determine if it will be a comfortable fit in your system.

We must credit Deep Cool for keeping everything inside the box well organised. Something that you often do not see with performance air coolers. Both Intel and AMD attachments are separate while a single convertible backplate keeps all the parts to a minimum. You also have the manual control for the RGB lighting as well as the connector to hook it up to your motherboards lighting control if supported.

This cooler comes with 1 fan with a number of adaptors for your RGB lighting options. It would appear that the RGB lighting is obligatory as part of a Sata connection to the manual controller. That is a little inconvenient as it is yet another cable to manage in your built.

The fan, however, can be linked to your system lighting presuming your motherboard supports Aura Sync which is more often seen in ASUS branded motherboards. You should, however, also be able to attach this to most third-party controllers.