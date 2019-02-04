Deep Silver and 4A Games Clarify Metro Exodus PC Comments

Metro Exodus

We are less than 2 weeks away from the release of Metro Exodus and while the hype train did seem to have cooled off a little, it’s fully back in the swing again. Although this time perhaps for unintended reasons. Over the weekend, the game came into sharp focus after a 4A Games developer dropped a pretty huge hint that if the game didn’t do well on PC, the franchise would never release on it again.

It didn’t seem to be a point to create hysteria or controversy. In my opinion, it was presented in a very matter of fact manner.

Since then, however, in a report via DSOGaming, both Deep Silver and 4A Games have issued a statement saying that this will not be the case!

Statement

The comments appear to have initially been made over the decision to make the game an Epic Store exclusive. In other words, another developer dropping Steam in favour of the more ‘commission friendly’ alternative. The employee is said to have received more than a little flack over the decision. Ironically, however, mostly from the gaming community. Deep Silver and 4A Games have, however, stepped in to clarify what they call were ‘passionate but personal’ comments.

With credit to Deep Silver and 4A Games, neither has criticised the employee nor have they (at least from what I can tell) forced him to issue an apology over it either. It has, however, required both companies to commit that regardless of how Metro Exodus does on PC, the franchise still, very much, has the PC market in mind for the future. Some, however, will keep this instance in mind. Just to see if the employee might have been letting on more than he was given credit for!

Metro Exodus will release for the PC, XBox One and PS4 on February 15th.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Metro Exodus? – Let us know in the comments!