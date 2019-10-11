DeepCool Announce Gamer Storm 360EX White CPU Cooler

The range of AIO coolers from DeepCool is certainly impressive. Their designs are simply stunning, with their custom pump designs. However, few designs come as sleek as the Castle range. The new Gamer Storm Castle 360EX White is pretty much what you would expect too. It’s 360mm long, so great for high-TDP cooling of high-end CPUs, and it now comes in white!

Gamer Storm 360EX White

The new Gamer Storm AIO features the Deepcool-exclusive Anti-leak Technology. The technology helps the system achieve automated pressure balance, which will significantly improve operation safety of AIO liquid cooling systems. That might not sound too exciting, but honestly, any safety features are more than welcome.

Stronger Motor

Driven by a 3-phase, x-life motor, and a pressure charging impeller, CASTLE 360EX WHITE’s pump is more powerful yet more quiet.

More Efficient Flow

With 25% more skived fins on backside of the copper base, the heat absorption area is extensively increased. With more rounded corners implemented into its design, the upgraded double chamber has optimized flow route and increased heat exchange efficiency.

Best Matching Fans

Specially tuned TF120 S fans are included. The fans are also equipped with patented two-layer fan blades and flow-amplifying & noise-cancelling frames.

Customizable Logo

The logo is upside down? Simply twist off the pump cap, adjust (4 directions available) and attach it back on! Want to change the logo? An extra logo chip is included. Enjoy the luxury of buying or making your favourite logo!

Addressable RGB

Equipped with a mirror finish, immersive lighting and infinitive visual effects, CASTLE 360EX WHITE inherited its familial fabulous appearance. Its Addressable RGB lighting is adjustable through the 5 V motherboard SYNC function or through an included controller.

Extensive Compatibility

With an ultra-large copper base, the cooler is compatible with all mainstream CPU platforms, including the TR4.It’s smaller in size, therefore can be installed in any direction.

Price and Availability

CASTLE 360EX WHITE: 169.99 USD/159.99 EUR/149.99 GBP. Available in October 2019.