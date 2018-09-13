DeepCool Gamer Storm DQ850-M Power Supply Review

Introduction

DeepCool Gamer Storm DQ850-M

DeepCool is a brand that most PC enthusiasts will almost certainly have encountered at some point or another. Generally, and I’m not saying this to be unkind, they’re a brand that’s associated with low-cost products. That being said though, we have never failed to be impressed with what we’ve reviewed.

In short, despite not paying a lot, you generally get loads in return!

With this in mind, we review the DeepCool Gamer Storm DQ850-M. This is an 850w, gold efficiency rated, fully modular power supply. So far it’s all sounding good and exactly what anyone would want from a power supply.

Let’s, therefore, take a closer look and see if this is as impressive as it sounds!

Features

The DQ850-M has 4 split rails for the 850W of power supply. This isn’t ideal as this can usually lead to more erratic results in testing. This always, but we have seen this be the case in the past. We will, therefore, be placing a lot of focus on the testing with this in mind. In terms of the key features though, the power supply offers the following;

Compliant Intel ATX12V v2.31 & EPS 2.92

80 PLUS® GOLD certified – Up to 87~90% efficiency (20~100% loading)

High-quality Japanese capacitors can obtain excellent reliability and long service life

Patented 120mm FDB Bearing fan with double-layer fan-blade, temperature control function, enjoys excellent performance & super low noise

Full modular design, with long flat cable, excellent for cable management and increases the cooling capability of the system

Double-Layer EMI Filter protects from electromagnetic interference & restrains noise

Intelligentized eco-friendly chipset, consume < 0.3W in its off-mode, compliant ERP standard

CircuitShield™ — OVP, UVP, SCP, OPP

Compliant Multi-Way SLI / CrossFire + Multi-Core CPUs

High reliability with an MTBF of at least 120,000 hours of use

Newly designed gaming style appearance under DEEPCOOL high-end gaming brand: GAMER STORM

DC to DC design, make it more stable, stronger and higher efficiency

Ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper & Intel Skylake LGA2066 CPU

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official DeepCool Gamer Storm DQ850-M product page here.

What DeepCool Had to Say

“GamerStorm DQ850-M Series power supplies give you extremely tight voltage control, quiet operation, 80 PLUS Gold-certified efficiency and black casing, and fully modular cabling. It’s built with 100% Japanese 105℃ capacitors; they’re a great choice for high-performance PCs where reliability is essential. 80 PLUS Gold efficiency reduces operating cost and excess heat. It is equipped with 120mm FDB speed adjustable silent fan. We give it a 5 year warranty. It is sure to be one of the most ideal equipment for gamers.” – DeepCool

Cabling

The DeepCool Gamer Storm DQ850-M is designed specifically to accommodate dual-GPU’s. As such the cabling on offer is more than sufficient to meet the needs of almost any gaming PC.

The cables provided include;

1 x 24 main power connector.

2 x EPS 12V connectors (4+4 pin)

4 x PCI-E (6+2 pin) cables.

6 x SATA cables.

5 x Molex

The cabling is a little confusing as DeepCool has aimed more for individual cables rather than multi-outs. The diagram below should, however, help you understand this a little better.