DeepCool Gamerstorm Assassin III Air Cooler Review

DeepCool recently got in touch with us regarding a brand new cooler they were planning to release. Admittedly, this isn’t unusual in itself as many manufacturers usually provide us with products a little in advance of launch to get reviews (such as this) ready for the release day.

On this occasion, however, it was more than a little curious. You see, with the DeepCool Gamerstorm Assassin III, they said that this was taking a legitimate shot at one of the biggest names in cooling. Namely, Noctua.

DeepCool Gamerstorm Assassin III

For many years now, the Noctua NH-D15 has been one of the most powerful air coolers available. It was, therefore, more than a little bold of DeepCool to claim that their Assassin III was even close to that remit. Let alone that it had the potential to possibly beat it.

So, like us, I guess you’re more than a little curious to learn about this cooler. Well, let’s check it out!

Features

7 heat pipes, dual 140mm performance fan, 280W TDP.

Minimal style, mirror finish nickel cover, obsidian spoiler.

54mm RAM space, width 138mm, height 165mm.

Groove sintered heat pipe technology that greatly improves heat transfer efficiency.

Patented two-layer fan blade that amplifies airflow up to 2.5m³ / min.

Unique fan frame design that increases the air pressure and achieves low noise.

Technical Information

Socket Compatibility

What Does Deepcool Have To Say?

“ASSASSIN III adopts a novel insulation module layout and is equipped with seven high-tech heat pipes and two powerful fans. Its amazing performance is ready to challenge all the leading air coolers.”

Exterior Packaging

The DeepCool Gamerstorm Assassin III has a very distinctive packaging combining the silver and green well associated with the brand. The front of the packaging goes big and bold with a nice large image of the cooler as well as its dual fan ‘sandwich’ style set-up.

With all the different languages to the rear, space is a little cramped here. You are, however, told all of the key specifications as well as the technical information.

Finally, the side of the packaging lists (in a very neat style) all of the main features of the Assassin III. While a little on the small size, it’s nice and easy on the eye and tells you quickly at a glance just what potential this air cooler has.

Accessories!

You are, of course, given everything you need right out of the box to fit this to your system. This also includes a screwdriver to help you with the installation (a nice addition that gets a big thumbs up from us!). In regards to the actual fitting, we’ll get onto that later in this review.

In regards to installation, however, one thing of definite note is that DeepCool provides you with a thermal paste application and also a ‘swab’ to clean off your processor. Something that I don’t think I’ve ever seen before so, again, kudos to DeepCool for thinking of us consumers here!

The overall design is very neat and you may have noticed those two cables to the right of the image below. These are noise reduction adaptors and I’m pretty sure there may be another (beige-like) company who provides something similar with their performance coolers.