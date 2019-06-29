DeepCool GamerStorm Castle 240EX AIO Cooler Review

GamerStorm Castle 240EX

In terms of AIO liquid cooling releases, you wouldn’t necessarily have expected there to be a lot of hype surrounding a Deepcool GamerStorm release. Oh, don’t get us wrong. It’s a perfectly good brand and based on their various products we’ve reviewed in the past, we have never failed to be impressed.

In regards to the GamerStorm Castle 240EX, however, there has been more than a little excitement surrounding its release. With it finally on shelves, however, (and more specifically on our review bench) does it warrant it? Well, there’s only one way to find out!

Features

Anti-leak Tech Inside, exclusively safe.

25% more skived fins on the back side of the copper base, the heat absorption area extensively increased.

Flow route optimized to reduce operation noise and energy loss.

2 specially tuned TF120 S fans are included (in matching the radiator’s properties).

Customizable Logo, exciting DIY experience.

Ultra large copper base, extensive compatibility (including TR4).

5V Addressable RGB, adjustable through the motherboard, or included the controller.

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

Exterior Packaging

With a green and grey box design, it isn’t a particularly eye-catching design. They have, however, seemingly become the unofficial colours of Deepcool’s GamerStorm brand.

The plus side is that the front of the packaging ticks all of the right boxes. You get a nice clear image of the cooler (as well as the pump head) as well as information on all the RGB sync compatibility.

Sadly, the rear of the packaging is just a bit of a cramped mess and even then, the room hasn’t been used nearly as well as it might have been. With a little shuffling the details could’ve been presented far more attractively. There is, after all, a lot of dead space here that didn’t warrant such tiny writing.

One of the main key focuses the GamerStorm Castle 240EX pushes is it’s anti-leak technology. This really only applies to those looking to incorporate this into an existing loop, but is a clever piece of protection none-the-less.

Socket Compatibility

Accessories!

Supporting a solid range of processor sockets from both Intel and AMD you are given all the accessories you need out of the box to ensure you can get this fitted to your system.

A nice addition is the inclusion of a manual controller for the RGB lighting. This is exceptionally useful (in fact, required) if your motherboard doesn’t support RGB sync lighting.

The parts are well organised and as such should provide you with no difficulty in getting this ready for installation.