DeepCool GamerStorm Castle 360RGB V2 AIO Cooler Review

DeepCool is a brand mostly associated with having some of the best cost-effective cooling solutions available. When they choose to use the ‘GamerStorm‘ branding, however, usually we can expect something more than a little interesting.

With the release of the Castle 360RGB V2, for example, we see a new and improved version of what is currently one of their most popular AIO designs currently on the market!

DeepCool GamerStorm Castle 360RGB V2

As a 360mm AIO cooler, the Castle 360RGB clearly promises to pack a pretty hefty punch in terms of performance. With the RGB lighting (compatible with all major motherboards) as well, it should (all going well) also look pretty awesome too!

Just how good is this revised design though? Well, let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications!

Features

Anti-leak Tech Inside liquid cooling system equipped.

Double window panes and immersive ambient lighting ready to provide a perfect display of aesthetic illumination.

16.7 M true color RGB flowing light system with 5 in-built effects and 36 interchangeable lighting modes.

Motherboard and controller Addressable RGB SYNC control supported*

Ultra-large, pure copper CPU block provides effective coverage and heat dissipation for CPUs of any size.

An optimized E-shaped micro water channel is designed to effectively enhance heat circulation efficiency and to enlarge heat contact areas.

The ceramic axle bearings and axle cores guarantee an ultra-long service life.

Supports mainstream INTEL and AMD socket mounting, including TR4/AM4.

*WS2812B ADD-RGB LED is applied and the below 3pin ADD-RGB Headers are compatible for the device: 5V/D/G and 5V/D/NC/G, which is used for the mainstream M/B brands like ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte.

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does DeepCool Have To Say?