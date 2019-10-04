DeepCool Macube 550 PC Case Review

DeepCool is one of the fastest-growing names in the PC market. Of course, they’re already one of the biggest names in the East. However, the last few years have seen them pushing into Western markets in a big way. Now, they’re back once again with their latest PC case. The Macube 550 is built for the enthusiast but also built to last. Cut from 0.8mm SGCC (hot-dip galvanized steel) it’s practically armoured. Add to that some touches of aluminium and tempered glass, and we’re off to a great start here.

Macube 550

Durable build quality is one thing. However, the Macube 550 is well equipped in many other areas too. It comes with support for plenty of storage drives, ATX motherboards, vertical GPU mounting, a PSU shroud, tool-free side panels, and much more. It’s a good size too, ensuring the latest high-end graphics cards, high-performance coolers, etc, all fit with ease.

Features

Full tower case that supports up to ATX motherboard, and 420mm GPU (when installing vertically).

With novel functional designs and concise appearance designs, MACUBE 550 presents a mysticism and minimalism style.

The tempered glass panel with an aluminium bar is aesthetic and convenient.

The unique dragon scale ventilation holes on the backside panel add on the lingering charm of mysticism.

The scale ventilation holes can serve as either intake or exhaust, thereby making the air path of the case flexible and efficient.

Structure built with 0.8mm SGCC steel, sturdy, tenacious and corrosion-resistant.

The combination of the matte coating and concealed logos brings the premium feel.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official DeepCool Macube 550 product page here.

What DeepCool Had to Say

MACUBE 550 is designed to present a modern and concise look. Novel functional designs like hidden air inlets and a magnetic glass panel help eliminate the unnecessary and keeps everything simple. The whole structure of MACUBE 550 is built with 0.8mm SGCC (hot-dip galvanized steel) material. Compared to the commonly used SPCC (Steel Plate Cold Rolled), SGCC is more sturdy, tenacious and corrosion-resistant.