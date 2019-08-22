Deepcool GamerStorm MF120S RGB Fan Kit Review

Airflow and cooling are very important in virtually any PC build these days. Of course, the masters at DeepCool GamerStorm know this and have a seriously impressive range of cooling products. However, you can have great cooling and airflow easily enough. However, the Deepcool GamerStorm MF120S fans promise to deliver impressive airflow matched with stunning aesthetics and RGB. Sure, you want to be cool, but no one said you can’t look cooooool while doing it.

GamerStorm MS120S RGB

Style is subjective, and even more so, boatloads of RGB is also subjective. However, if that’s what you’re after, there’s no shortage of unique RGB fans on the market. However, if first impressions are anything, the MF120S are a little more unique than most. Their Aluminium Frameless ARGB design really stands out. They come with an included RGB hub, WiFi controller via the iOS and Android app, built-in effects, and sync. On paper (or screen!) it sounds like they’ve got what it takes to compete with big names like Corsair and Lian Li in the RGB battlefield.

Features

Unique frameless design features a seamless all-in-one skeleton frame made with 100% Aluminium alloy

Built-in 1.670M true colour RGB lighting system controlled by the dedicated multi-function controller. Wireless connection by means of WIFI provides a remote control with high stability and flexibility

Multi-function APP available for iOS and Android devices supports control and changes to the RGB lighting modes as well as fan speed

Five built-in lighting effects (dynamic, static, breathing, comet, and fashion collision) provide 36 interchangeable lighting modes

Two-layer blower blades designed for maximum efficiency and the suspended fan mounting offers a better-unrestricted airflow

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official DeepCool GamerStorm MF120S product page here.

What DeepCool GamerStorm Had to Say

“MF120S is a PC case fan capable of powerful heat dissipation. Its unique frameless design together with its double-layered positive pressure fans can deliver maximum airflow with zero hindrance. Meanwhile, the 16.7M true color Addressable RGB light system of MF120S can present in 36 interchangeable lighting modes, and is controllable through both the included controller and specified motherboard. At last, a 5-port RGB hub is included to make your RGB syncing easier than ever!” – DeepCool

Product Trailer

While we’ll be running a video test of our own, here’s another for you to enjoy. DeepCool did a build log timelapse on their own YouTube channel featuring the MF120S. It’s a great way to show off their fans; check it out below.