Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro

Deepcool’s Gamer Storm branding looks to provide that prestige level of design that sets it apart from some of the more mundane products. Over the course of our product reviews, we have come across many of their products from the ‘Gamer Storm’ range and have never failed to have been impressed with them.

With their brand new Captain 240 Pro cooler, based on our past experience, we are expecting something a little impressive. Their previous products have set the bar high and while we might be casting a scrutinous eye over this, we have no doubts that we’ll be equally as impressed with this brand new CPU cooling product.

Features

APAF technology enables Captain Pro to adjust the pressure inside the water circulation system automatically, and thereby ensures stable operation and extended lifetime.

ADD RGB on both optimized pump LEDs and CF fans, offering users almost unlimited lighting ambiences.

The RGB lighting system is controllable through both the included controller and specified motherboard*.

5-port RGB hub is included to make your RGB syncing easier.

Dual chamber design in an integrally formed water block provides higher circulation efficiency.

Injection-type micro water passages allow the copper contact surface to be fully utilized for heat absorption.

Pump powered by a three-phase winding motor provides a continuous driving force.

Diamond-quality zirconia ceramic bearings and axis effectively isolate operation noise from the water pump as well as provide a longer lifetime.

*WS2812B ADD-RGB LED is applied and the below 3pin ADD-RGB Headers are compatible for this device: 5V/D/G and 5V/D/NC/G.

What Does Deepcool Have To Say?

“Ever since the birth of CPU liquid cooler, leakage has been an inevitable risk for every user. After years of R&D, Deepcool has finally got the leakage free solution – the Automatic Pressure Relieving Radiator. With this patented technology, any pressure within the circulation system will be released into the air, Captain Pro has no reason to leak. Meanwhile in Captain Pro, the upgraded Addressable RGB lighting system can be either controlled by the included controller or specified motherboard. With the included 5-port hub, RGB syncing is easier than ever!” – Deepcool

Technical Information

For more in-depth technical specification, please visit the official product page in the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The packaging carries all of the brandings you would expect from Deepcool with their distinctive black/green with white highlights design. The front of the packaging provides you with a nice strong image of cooler. With the fans, radiator and pump head all on show, you know exactly what you’re getting right from the start.

The only general information it provides is the sync capability (which covers all major motherboard manufacturers) and the pressure adjustment system should you wish to apply this as part of a custom loop setup.

The rear of the box is a little more bland in terms of the presentation. What it doesn’t lack, however, is the exceptionally strong and detailed information it provides. You are literally given everything you could want to know here including; the product dimensions, key features, socket compatibility and the full specification.

It might not be pretty, but it tells you everything you need to know!

The way the cooler has been packaged in the box gives a nice a tidy presentation. Everything is in labelled containers including all the key parts, system fans and, of course, the cooler itself. This should ensure that even through the trials of delivery (which as you can see in our packaging pictures, this box took a few dings) everything inside remains in pristine condition.

Compatibility

The Deepcool Captain 240 Pro provides compatibility for the vast majority of socket sets used by both Intel and AMD processors. This even includes the TR4 which (as you may be aware) forms part of AMDs super-hardworking Threadripper range. As this is a very important factor of any cooler purchase though, we have included the full socket compatibility list below.