DeepCool Launches GAMMAXX 400 EX Cooler

DeepCool is a brand well associated with providing solid levels of performance at prices that don’t put too much of a strain on the wallet. Of their designs, however, their air cooling range is some of its most popular products and particularly their ‘Gammaxx’ series.

In announcing a new update, however, DeepCool has launched the Gammaxx 400 EX. An essentially revised design of their existing cooler that looks to provide more than a few useful improvements!

DeepCool GAMMAXX 400 EX Cooler

So, what’s new in this design? Well, most obviously, DeepCool now provides the Gammaxx 400 EX with a twin fan design out of the box. While this was always (or at least mostly) possibly on their existing Gammaxx coolers, you did have to provide the 2nd-fan yourself. So with this 2nd-fan already provided it’s already a solid step-up from their prior models.

It doesn’t, however, just end there. DeepCool has also provided the following improvements/revisions to the design:

Improved RAM compatibility

Fin number (to the radiator) has been increased to 56 resulting in 20% better heat dissipation

4 x 6mm copper heat pipes with ‘Direct Touch’ technology that should provide better heat transfer from the CPU

What Do We Think?

All in all, it seems that DeepCool has made some very sensible decisions with this new revision and, as such, if you are in the market for a new and inexpensive cooling solution, it should be a more than solid option.

Speaking of pricing, with this set to retail for a price in the region of $39.99, if you want to learn more about this release (and all of their other cooling products) you can check out their official website via the link here!

