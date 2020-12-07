DeepCool Launches its MATREXX 40 Micro-ATX Case

There is certainly a growing market for people looking to build their PC systems with a design that, overall, takes up much less space than a traditional chassis design. Following the launch of their brand new MATREXX 40 Micro-ATX case, therefore, DeepCool has a new design coming to the market that in terms of aesthetics, performance, and functionality, might tick a lot of the right boxes for you!

DeepCool MATREXX 40 Micro-ATX Case

Despite its small size, DeepCool has clearly placed an emphasis on cooling performance with the MATREXX 40 by it offering AIO support for cooler designs up to 280mm via the front and/or top panel. With a tempered glass side panel as well, it certainly seems to offer a lot in terms of practicality for those highly conscious of efficient, but tidy, system designs.

In terms of aesthetics, it chiefly boils down to that rather unique front panel and, while I rather like it, I daresay opinions will vary. On the plus side, however, unlike a lot of other case designs, DeepCool hasn’t placed any reliance on RGB lighting effects which will undoubtedly be well received by many consumers who are a bit sick of tasting the rainbow with everything they buy.

Features

Optimized Micro-ATX design

Tempered glass side panel

Mesh top and front panel

Support up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans

Support for radiators up to 280mm on top and in front

Removable drive cage

What Does DeepCool Have to Say?

“The MATREXX 40 Micro-ATX case packs massive value in a tiny chassis with impressive cooling support for max airflow and a solid tempered glass panel. With support for up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans and also radiators up to 280mm installed on top or in front, the MATREXX 40 provides ample cooling configurations.”

Specifications

Dimensions

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, DeepCool has not confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much we can expect the MATREXX 40 to cost when it does hit retailers. Albeit, in regards to the former, we would say likely within the next month and, for the latter, expect something in the region of £45-£60. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new PC case design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

