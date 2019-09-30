DeepCool Ryzen Performance – Assassin III or Castle 360 AIO?

/ 1 day ago

Next Page »

The latest Ryzen processors are some of the most efficient processors we’ve ever seen from AMD. However, just like any CPU, they do of course generate heat. We’ve got the fantastic AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen 3800X processor in for testing today. That’s AMD’s 8-Core and 16-Thread chip, which they claim is one of their best options for PC gamers.

AMD Ryzen 3800X

As far as I’m concerned, when it comes to the latest AMD CPUs, overclocking is dead. That’s a bit of a raw statement, I know. However, there’s so little to gain through overclocking these days; other than more heat and a higher electricity bill. Where the strength lays these days is cooling the chip sufficiently that it can maintain its boost clocks for much longer. This is something AMD chips do all by themselves. If you have the thermal limit there, it’ll run harder, and it’s that simple for most consumers.

DeepCool Assassin III and Beyond!

While Mike is busy putting the Assassin III though its paces on our usual Intel platform, I wanted to do something a bit different. We never test CPU coolers on AMD, so it’s time to give that a shot. I want to take the stock cooler from AMD, as well as DeepCools flagship air and AIO coolers, and well, just see what happens really. Let’s do this!

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Archives