DeepCool Ryzen Performance – Assassin III or Castle 360 AIO?

The latest Ryzen processors are some of the most efficient processors we’ve ever seen from AMD. However, just like any CPU, they do of course generate heat. We’ve got the fantastic AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen 3800X processor in for testing today. That’s AMD’s 8-Core and 16-Thread chip, which they claim is one of their best options for PC gamers.

AMD Ryzen 3800X

As far as I’m concerned, when it comes to the latest AMD CPUs, overclocking is dead. That’s a bit of a raw statement, I know. However, there’s so little to gain through overclocking these days; other than more heat and a higher electricity bill. Where the strength lays these days is cooling the chip sufficiently that it can maintain its boost clocks for much longer. This is something AMD chips do all by themselves. If you have the thermal limit there, it’ll run harder, and it’s that simple for most consumers.

DeepCool Assassin III and Beyond!

While Mike is busy putting the Assassin III though its paces on our usual Intel platform, I wanted to do something a bit different. We never test CPU coolers on AMD, so it’s time to give that a shot. I want to take the stock cooler from AMD, as well as DeepCools flagship air and AIO coolers, and well, just see what happens really. Let’s do this!