DeepCool Unveils GAMMAXX L240/L360 A-RGB AIO Coolers

DeepCool is undoubtedly one of the best and most respected brands when it comes to ‘bang for buck’ CPU cooling solutions and with the official launch of their brand new GAMMAXX L240/L360 A-RGB AIO coolers, these definitely represent some solid and interesting new revisions to their already popular AIO platform.

DeepCool GAMMAXX L240/L360 A-RGB AIO Coolers

As above, it should be noted that this is not a brand new AIO cooler release. It is, instead, a pretty decently revised update to their prior GAMMAXX AIO cooling series. Available in both 240mm and 360mm variants such improvements seen with these new model releases include a better ambient air pressure balancer and updated ARGB lighting effects to both the fans and pump head.

As always with any DeepCool product though, don’t let this distract you from the already pretty hefty features on offer!

Anti-Leak Technology.

Optimized E-shaped micro water channel design.

An ultra-large copper base that supports mainstream Intel & AMD socket types.

Three A-RGB PWM fans included.

5V ARGB lighting on the fans and water block controllable through popular motherboard software or through the included RGB controller.

Convenient mounting tools for easy installation on mainstream Intel & AMD socket types

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, DeepCool has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the new GAMMAXX L240/L360 A-RGB AIO coolers nor how much we can expect them to cost when they do hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about these AIO designs, you can check out the official DeepCool product website pages below:

What do you think? Do you utilize an AIO cooler in your PC? If so, what model do you currently have? – Let us know in the comments!