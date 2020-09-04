DeepCool Unveils the Macube 110 White Micro-ATX Chassis

When it comes to picking a case for your new system build, we’ll freely admit that any retailer you look at wouldn’t (or at least shouldn’t) struggle to throw masses of possibilities your way. There are, after all, a lot to pick from! Following the release of their latest chassis design, however, if you value a sleek and stylish aesthetic, the new Macube 110 White Micro-ATX chassis from DeepCool might be an excellent choice!

DeepCool Macube 110 White Micro-ATX Chassis

With a tinted tempered glass side panel and sleek white aesthetics, the DeepCool Macube 110 White certainly looks like a really nice case design. In terms of the features offered though, they would suggest that it’s every bit as practical (within micro-ATX remits) as it is good looking!

“Keeping the best details of the MACUBE line and condensed for a smaller form factor makes for a nice and tidy build.” – DeepCool

Features

Refined minimalism design

Magnetic tempered glass side panel

Mesh top panel

Support up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans

Support radiators up to 280mm on top and in front

Removable drive cage

Adjustable GPU holder included

Specifications

Dimensions

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, DeepCool has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the Macube 110 White nor given any indication as to how much it will likely cost when it does land with retailers. For more information on this new chassis design, however, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? Are you currently in the market for something new? – Let us know in the comments