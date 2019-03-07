Dell Accidentally Leaks Mobile 1660 Ti While Fixing Typo

Dell Accidentally Leaks Mobile 1660 Ti

Over the last few weeks, we have started to see the first laptops emerge featuring the mobile version of Nvidia 20XX graphics card range. With the recent release on the non-RTX 16XX series, however, it was only a matter of time before laptops would start seeing releases featuring these GPUs.

Well, in a rather bizarre turn of events, Dell has confirmed that m-series Nvidia 1660 Ti’s are on the way. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, they did this by correcting a typo!

What Happened?

In a product release sheet, Dell referred to a Nvidia 2050 graphics card. Now, as you might be aware, this card does not exist. In fact, with the release of the 16XX series, it probably never will either. When correcting the error, however, Dell had to let slip that they were actually referring to the mobile 1660 Ti. Another graphics card which hasn’t technically been announced yet either!

What Do We Think?

Well, however you look at this, the cat is thoroughly out of the bag now in regards to the 16XX series coming to laptops. It is, admittedly, sooner than we might have expected and certainly a lot closer to the 20XX m-series release than we would’ve expected.

On the other hand, however, you don’t necessarily buy a laptop expecting ray tracing and DLSS effect. As such, the 1660 Ti is, perhaps, a more logical inclusion than the 2060.

We should close by noting that although this information has been leaked, Dell has given no indication as to when we can expect this graphics card/laptop to release. We will, however, keep you posted with any updates!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!