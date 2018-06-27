DELL Announces New P-Series Range of Productivity Monitors

New Range of Monitors for Work

DELL is rolling out their new P-series monitor range. These monitors are specifically designed for productivity, available in a variety of sizes sporting the same 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz resolution. The model lineup includes the P2219H, P2319H, P2419H and the P2719H.

The first two numbers denote the diagonal screen size. So the P2219H has a 22-inch display, while the P2719H is the largest at 27-inches. Other than the physical size, all four monitors otherwise share the same 1000:1 contrast ratio, 8ms response time (5ms GtG), and 72% CIE 1931 color space coverage. All four are also IPS panel displays.

What Kind of Connectivity Options Are Available?

The monitors have HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connectors at the rear. There are also five USB ports in total, four of which are downstream ports (two in rear, two on side), while there is a USB 3.0 Type-B upstream port available at the rear.

How Much Are These DELL P-Series Monitors?

The base model P2219H starts at $230 USD, while the slightly larger P2319H costs $260 USD. The 24-inch P2419 meanwhile has an MSRP of $280. However, the largest 27-inch model P2719H costs $360 USD.

DELL also intends to release a variant with USB Type-C port with charging capability for laptops later on as well. Expect to see a $50 premium on top of these current P-series line once those are available.