Dell Debuts the Wyse 5070 Thin Client Small Form-Factor PCs

Versatile and Compact Thin-Client from Dell

Dell is officially launching their new Wyse 5070 SFF PCs. This is a revolutionary new solution which simplifies standardization on a single thin client platform across the enterprise. That means it is easier to deploy, while providing security, cost and manageability benefits. The Wyse 5070 is available in multiple OS, configuration and deployment options. This versatility provides up to 1,600 factory configurations which eclipses any other thin client offered in the market.

What Configuration Options Are Available with the Dell Wyse 5070?

Dell customers can install the Wyse 5070 in a Microsoft, Citrix or VMware virtual workspace environment. That is with the choice of Dell’s own Wyse ThinOS or ThinLinux or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. Furthermore, it even supports -based productivity applications such as Office365 and Google Docs.

Underneath the hardware hood is Intel‘s Gemini Lake 14nm Goldmont Plus Celeron SoCs. One configuration uses an entry-level Celeron N4000 dual-core SoC with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage. This supports dual 1080p display outputs. Towards the pricier part of the spectrum includes an option for a Pentium Silver J5005 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 and 32GB of SSD storage. This model supports dual simultaneous 4K UHD display output.

Between these two, several configurations have some similarities. Some of which include ten USB 3.0 Type-A connectors with a single USB 3.1 Type-C in front. Additionally, since these are thin-client models, they also all come with intrusion detection, TPM 2.0, and a Kensington lock. That means they can be secured physically to prevent tampering. Every single one also has a single Gigabit LAN Ethernet port for network connectivity.

How Much is the Dell Wyse 5070?

The Wyse 5070 thin client will be available starting June 2018 worldwide. The lowest entry-level model of which, starts at just $450 USD.