Dell Launches G Series Laptops, Desktops & Monitors

Summer is traditionally a season for togetherness – family vacations, backyard barbeques, and outdoor festivals. Of course, all things traditional have been upended recently and the concept of togetherness has been redefined. It’s that recognition of individual needs that brings families together and makes the appreciation of the Dell G Series even more – this is a product ecosystem designed for gamers at every level.

With its myriad of form factors, colors, and configurations, the G Series stands out as one of the broadest selections of gaming systems Dell has ever offered. Its appeal parallels the strong growth of the PC gaming industry and the big tent of gamers it welcomes. What’s consistent across the G Series ecosystem is the upscale design, performance muscle, and great value – ultimately delivering the best gaming experiences without a significant investment. Dell is introducing the new G7 15/17, a powerful gaming laptop that stands out with its own sophisticated style that can easily go from classroom to gaming.

Dell G7 Gaming Laptop

Completely redesigned – with a slim design, powerful performance and value-added features like customizable chassis light – the new G7 touts significant all-around improvements over the previous gen for on-the-go gaming. As we struggle to squeeze into our swimsuits this summer, the G7 15 is a step ahead, dropping by 4 mm to a svetle 20.5 mm at the hinge, thanks to the innovative hinge design and the black anodized, all-metal chassis construction. The same for its elegant narrow bezel display, going from 9.9 mm to 6.5 mm on G7 15 and 8.16 mm on the 17-inch.

The G7 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs (up to i9) and NVIDIA’s GeForce graphic cards (up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design on the 15″, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super on the 17″). Its gameplay experience is enhanced with a precision glass trackpad, customizable chassis lighting, and 4-zone RGB keyboard. And a discrete “Game Shift” macro key instantly kicks the fan’s speed into dynamic performance mode for heavy action scenes. Nahimic 3D Audio rounds out the experience with a 360⁰ soundscape with VoiceBoost and Sound Tracker radar. The new G7 17 will be available on June 23 starting at $1,429.99 USD, with the G7 15 available on June 29 starting at $1,429.99 USD.

Dell G5 Desktop

In the spirit of gaming desktops, Dell brings roller coaster-worthy momentum to the G5 desktop.

Cranking up the torque is Intel’s new 10th Gen Core CPU, delivering performance upgrades for high frames-per-second and smoother gameplay. Paired with VR-capable NVIDIA GeForce GTX/RTX or AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics cards for stunning 1080p gaming, you can experience strong performance and lighting quick responsiveness for uninterrupted gameplay.

During intense gaming sessions, you’ll love the G5’s four thermal mode options in the Alienware Command Center that’s adjustable whether you’re gaming, working, studying or watching videos. Easy to expand or upgrade with tool-less entry, G5 is designed as a compact desktop that makes it easier to game in a smaller space like a dorm room, bedroom or office. Its distinctive front panel design is accented by full RGB LED lighting and an optional clear window side panel, making it a stunning conversation starter. The new G5 is initially on sale July 9 starting around $699.99 USD.

As a bonus – and while we’re on the subject of desktops – we’re excited to give you a first look at the new XPS Desktop with a modern minimalistic design. Joining the XPS 17 laptop as the latest addition to NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program, this desktop provides massive performance for powering creation, gaming, and VR. Stay tuned for more details coming July 2020.

Gaming Monitors

Take your pick with the new Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF) and Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF).

In the flat screen category, our Dell 27 Gaming Monitor offers a reimagined design for gamers who want captivating visuals with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 for graphic-intensive games. With fast IPS technology, QHD resolution, support for NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, you can expect great color quality and consistency, a blazing 165Hz refresh rate and true 1ms (gray to gray) response time in Extreme mode as well as tear-free, stutter-free graphics.

Spotted with its new gaming-inspired design that offers both functional and aesthetic benefits, the ultrathin three-sided bezel enlarges the screen area. The intuitive OSD navigation with joystick and short-cut buttons at the back of the monitor is easy to reach and use, while the adjustable stand and tapered base makes for comfortable viewing and the smaller footprint provides greater versatility. Dell 27 Gaming Monitor is available worldwide on July 28 for $569.99 USD.

Designed to draw you deeper into the game, the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor delivers truly immersive gameplay on its expansive curved FHD VA panel display. With support for NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology and a fast 144Hz refresh rate, you will enjoy swift and responsive gameplay coupled with buttery-smooth visuals without motion blur. Like its flat-screen cousin, this gaming monitor also features the newly revamped gaming-inspired design providing a refreshed identity. Optimized ventilation is achieved with the extra vents on the back for enhanced heat dispersal. Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor is available in China on July 17, expanding worldwide on August 21 for $279.99 USD.

AlienFX Keyboard

Does a keyboard make a difference? You know it does. That’s why we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you the Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (AW410K).

Designed with full Cherry MX Brown Switches, its full-height keys are known for their tactility, silent travel, and light actuation force, giving gamers incredibly responsive and tactile feedback (not to mention a 100 million-keystrokes lifespan). This thing is beautiful and useful at the same time. It features fully programmable keys for macros and key assignments as well as AlienFX per-key RGB backlighting that is Internal Use – Confidential customizable with up to 16.8 million brilliant colors. The keyboard is safe from freezing up during intense gaming sessions with 100% anti-ghosting with NKRO. With three different angles and easy height adjustability, you can game comfortably, while a pass-through USB port conveniently connects to other devices. Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available for sale on August 4 for $129.99 USD.

Where Can I Learn More?

With so many products announced, there’s a good chance you might want to learn more about the specifics of each of these exciting new additions to Dell’s gaming and hardware range. If that is, therefore, the case, then you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Which of these releases interests you the most? – Let us know in the comments!