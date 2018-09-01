Dell Unveils Ultra-Thin USB-C S2719DC HDR600 IPS Monitor

The Thinnest Monitor Yet from Dell

Laptops are not the only products Dell recently announced. They are also expanding their monitor offerings with the new S2710DC. This is their thinnest 27-inch monitor yet which is only up to 29mm thick. The display is quite impressive as well, using an HDR600 IPS panel at 2560 × 1440. It is an 8-bit panel, since the VESA certification for HDR does not require a 10-bit panel.

It is not for gaming so its refresh rate is at 60Hz, although it does support AMD Radeon FreeSync. It also has a 5 to 8ms response time and a 0.233 × 0.233 mm pixel pitch. In terms of colour gamut, it has 99% sRGB coverage and 90% DCI-P3 coverage.

Since the monitor is quite thin, it has no room for bulky connectors. So other than a full-size HDMI 2.0, it uses a USB-C port for input. There are also two USB 3.0 ports and audio jacks so the monitor can act as a hub.

How Much is the Dell S2710DC?

A monitor this thin does not come cheap. Even though $200 27″ IPS monitors are common these days, the Dell S2710DC with its extra features more than double that price. In fact, it has an MSRP of $549.99.