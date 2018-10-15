Dell Unveils the World’s 1st Dual-QHD 49-inch Curved Monitor

Introducing the Dell UltraSharp U4919DW

Dell is announcing their latest massive monitor called the UltraSharp U4919DW. This 49-inch display sports an impressive 5120 x 1440 resolution, making it the world’s first dual-QuadHD curved monitor. Sure Samsung has the 49-inch CHG90. However, that curved 144Hz monitor’s resolution only goes up to 3840 X 1080, which is dual-HD.

Like the Samsung CHG90, users can partition the display in two 2560 x 1440 resolution sections. This picture-in-picture mode enables the user to set it as if it were two independent monitors via 2x HDMI 2.0 ports. There is also a DisplayPort 1.4 available. You can even plug in two different display sources into it, such as two different PCs. Those who want a more immersive gaming experience can also use the entire 5120 x 1440 real estate to play games. Which is of course, superior to any multi-monitor solution since there are no bezels to adjust.

Unlike the CHG90 however, the Dell U4919DW’s refresh rate does not go all the way to 144Hz (only 60Hz). Nor does it have FreeSync or G-Sync support. However, the panel is IPS and has 99% sRGB coverage.

Other connectivity options include a USB-C port, 5x downstream USB 3.0 ports and 2x upstream USB 3.0 ports.

How Much is the Dell UltraSharp U4919DW?

Dell is launching the U4919DW on October 26th, with a price tag of $1,699 USD.