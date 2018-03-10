Denuvo Does NOT Affect Final Fantasy XV Performance

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV has finally arrived on PC and so far the verdict for the game has been very positive. In a move that surprised a lot of people though, the launch wasn’t a 100% success. No, not because the game was broken (it’s actually remarkably solid), but the fact that 4 days before release, a cracked version hit the market.

The cracked version arrived as part of the Origin pre-download installer and at that time, the version was not encrypted and did not contain Denuvo anti-piracy ‘protection’. At this point, you might be wondering, aside from piracy, why this is of any importance. Well, a significant number of people believe that Denuvo significantly reduces video game performance. An accusation which has never been proven conclusively, but one which has significant belief.

Well, in this instance at least, in a direct comparison of the cracked version (without Denuvo) and the official Steam release (with Denuvo), no performance difference has been found.

Denuvo Does Not Slow Performance – For Final Fantasy XV At Least!

In a report via PCGamer, no notable degrading of performance can be seen between the pirate version and official. Therefore, adding no substance to the argument that Denuvo has any performance issue. Testing found hardly any difference between the two versions. In addition, in areas where the cracked (non-Denuvo) version did better, in other areas the official version did equally as well. From this point, there are 2 options. You either see it as inconclusive or categorical of no impact.

Some will continue to believe that Denuvo impacts performance and they may be right, but this report at least seems to confirm that if it does exist, it’s not present in Final Fantasy XV. Some supporters of the argument will highlight some of the statistical difference, but from where I sit, there is no notable difference in either direction to draw any conclusion here.

Personally, I’ve been too busy playing it to really care. It runs fine for me. Taking it a step further in my opinion the game is excellent.

What do you think? Have you played Final Fantasy XV? Does Denuvo impact games performances? What do you think of this evidence? – Let us know in the comments!

