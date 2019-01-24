Deponia is Free to Keep from the Humble Store Until January 26

Get Deponia: The Complete Journey for FREE

The award winning hand-drawn indie game Deponia: The Complete Journey is currently available for 85% off via Steam. However, the Humble Store has an even better deal, offering the game completely for FREE. That’s right! It costs absolutely zero dollars. Except of course, this is only a time limited promotion. So while players will be able to keep the game once they claim a valid CD key, they can only claim one for the next 48 hours.

Key Features:

Deponia: The Complete Journey features over 4 hours of Developer’s Commentary, a Deponia world map that allows for selection of each chapter of the game, a comprehensive graphical questlog help system, minigame help screens, a new launch menu, new hidden collectables, Linux support, plus 6 new songs written and sung by Poki and Behind-the-Scenes videos

Developer’s Commentary is featuring game creator Poki and the voices of Rufus and Goal

Experience Deponia’s story in full length

Challenging puzzles, more than 40 hours of playtime and bizarre dialogues

Bonus content, extras and making-of features include ‘How to draw Rufus & Goal’ and ‘The Art of Deponia’ videos, Developer’s Commentary Soundtrack (6 new songs created and sung by Poki) and papercraft models

From the creators of the award-winning games Edna&Harvey: The Breakout, The Whispered World, A New Beginning, Harvey’s New Eyes, Memoria and Blackguards

How Do I Get a Free CD Key from the Humble Store?

Users have until January 26, 10AM Pacific Time to claim a copy of the game. As usual, a Humble Store account is necessary. Although, it does not cost any money to sign up and no credit cards are necessary to get the game. All you need is a valid e-mail address and to sign up for their newsletter.

To claim a copy of the game, follow this link and login to or create your free Humble account. After which, you will receive an e-mail with the link to the Steam CD-key.

Can My System Run ‘Deponia’?

Since it is a 2D game, Deponia does not require beefy hardware to run.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista/7/8

Processor: 2.5 GHz Single Core Processor or 2 GHz Dual Core Processor

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 compatible with 256 MB RAM

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 8 GB available space

Additional Notes: Mouse

Recommended System Requirements