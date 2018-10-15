Desert Bus For Hope Charity Event Returns Next Month

There are more than a few gaming charity events which are held on an annual basis. Most famously, of course, is the Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick events. Perhaps my most favourite, however, is ‘Desert Bus For Hope’. The charity event which sees a marathon play of what is possibly one of the worst video games ever made.

Well, get ready to strap yourself in! Desert Bus For Hope 2018 is set to start on November 9th!

What Is Desert Bus?

Desert bus is an unreleased game that was set to be part of a ‘Penn and Teller’ game collection for the Sega CD. The game required you to drive a bus from Tuscon to Las Vegas. That’s about it. Driving at about 45mph and encountering nothing other than an occasional bug hitting your screen. Good news though! You can operate the wiper blades to remove it!

Oh, did I mention as well that during the entire real-time trip, the bus slowly veers to the right. Worse, if you go onto the dirt your bus gets stuck and you have to then be towed back to your start point. Also in real-time.

When Does It Start?

The Desert Bus for Hope event starts on November 9th. If you’d like more information, please check out their official website in the link here!

The event is live streamed, so make sure to check it out and donate if you can. Remember, they are playing one of the worst games ever made, but it’s all for a good cause!

