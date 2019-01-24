Destraint Deluxe Edition is Free to Keep from GOG Until Jan. 25

FREE Game from GOG

In celebration of the launch of DESTRAINT 2, DRM-Free game store GOG is offering DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition for free. Once you add it to your GOG account, it is yours forever to keep. As usual, the copy is DRM free although it supports cloud saves and overlay via the GOG launcher client.

As for the game itself, DESTRAINT: Deluxe Edition is a unique 2D pyschological horror adventure game. Although it is a grim and dark game, it is not without some humour as well. The gameplay is also quite simple but very effective, leveraging 2D movement to solve puzzles. The game is also completely hand-drawn with no re-used assets. So it feels much more organic than most other non-indie games out there.

What Feature are in the Deluxe Edition?

The Deluxe Edition features some improvements over the vanilla original. This includes:

Dynamic coloring – Goodbye gray, hello color!

No more lantern – Increased environmental lighting

Enhanced animation, graphics, and lighting effects

Refined audio for better atmosphere

Improved user interface

How Can I Claim My Copy?

First you will need to have a GOG account. Registration is free in case you do not have one. All it requires is a valid e-mail address. Once you have done so, head over to the DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition page at GOG to claim your copy.

Be quick because this is only for a limited time. The promo ends on January 25th, 2pm UTC.

In case you love the game, DESTRAINT 2 is also 20% off until January 30th, 2pm UTC.

Can My System Run DESTRAINT: Deluxe Edition?

Minimum Requirements