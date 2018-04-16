Details On Tropico 6 Are Released El Presidente!

Tropico 6 Is Coming and Promises To Focus on El Presidente!

I’m a pretty big fan of the Tropico gaming series. Combining the management of Sim City with the fun of a Castro style Cuba, it’s remarkably fun. It has been a little while now since we saw the last game in this series, but the good news is that Tropico 6 is on the way.

In a report via Polygon, leading up to the release, developer Kalypso Games are keen to emphasize that the upcoming release will be different with a much firmer stance on El Presidente and his (or her) cult of personality.

Good news Presidente!

In the report, Kalypso Games have said: “The Tropicans will now have a memory of what’s available to them, and what’s within reach. It not only helps with visually shaping the city and making it more interesting, it also benefits the Tropican individually, in a comprehensible outcome.”

In addition to this, the developers are also suggesting that the legacy of El Presidente will never be greater. The dynasty system will be removed and instead will focus on one leader who must build their own legacy. How effectively they do that will determine if in 40 years you are beloved or the rebels are storming your palace.

When is it out?

Tropico 6 will release on PC, Xbox One and PS4. As for the specific release date though, things are a little vague. We are told that it will release at some point late in 2018. In something that will either please or depress you, that might only be 6 months away. I can wait… just.

I really have high hopes for this sequel and look forward to getting back to my totalitarian regime on my island paradise.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tropico? What would you like to see in the new game? – Let us know in the comments!