Detroit: Become Human PC Trailer is Released

Earlier this year we saw the release of Quantic Dreams‘ ‘Heavy Rain’ and ‘Beyond: Two Souls’ for the PC and while they were widely received with positivity and praise, I can’t deny that their ‘final’ release heading to the PC platform (Detroit: Become Human) is without a doubt the one that has my greatest attention.

Well, if you too are looking forward to this release then we have good news for you. A brand new trailer has been released for the game and while it is only a teaser, it’s starting to get me a little more hyped!

Detroit: Become Human

Now, as you might be aware, the Quantic Dreams trilogy is (or has been) coming to the PC via the Epic Games Store platform and Detroit: Become Human is no exception.

With this being the last of the ‘trilogy’ releases, however, I genuinely believe that this is the one that people want the most on PC. Albeit, despite the release of the teaser trailer there is no news (yet) as to when that will be.

When Is It Out?

Sadly, this is just a teaser trailer and as such, there’s very little to go off in terms of details. What does, however, seem likely is that Detroit: Become Human will release before the end of the year. That is, at least both the hope and theory. So, fingers crossed, if you have been putting off getting this game for your PS4 to instead have a go on PC, you (maybe) don’t have much longer to wait!

For more information on the game, you can check out the official store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Detroit: Become Human? Which is your favourite Quantic Dream game? – Let us know in the comments!