Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Hits GOG.com with No Denuvo!

When Deus Ex Mankind Divided initially launched on Steam, while it largely positively received by the community, there were many who had a pretty big problem with the fact that the game included the Denuvo anti-piracy protection.

Well, if that was a big enough point to stop you buying it, then rejoice! Landing on GOG.com, Deus Ex Mankind Divided is now DRM-free, Denuvo-less, and better still, it has a pretty hefty discount on it too!

For those of you unfamiliar with Denuvo, it is one of the most popular anti-piracy measures included in video games by developers. While people don’t necessarily have an issue with the anti-piracy aspect, there has been a long-standing argument that Denuvo specifically has a significant effect on the performance of a game. While the jury is largely still out on that point, it has been enough to cause a lot of chagrin amongst consumers.

So, with this version now hitting GOG.com, not only can you play it offline, but you can also do so full in the knowledge that Denuvo has been completely removed from it too!

What Do We Think?

With it being on sale for just £2.99, if you haven’t played this game yet then now seems like a perfect time to grab your copy. The only remaining question mark is that with this release, will Square Enix remove Denuvo from the Steam version? The short version is, don’t count on it! While that particular version of Denuvo has long since been cracked, Deus Ex Mankind Divided is around 4 years old now and Square Enix hasn’t bothered to remove it yet. As such, we can’t see this release on GOG.com giving them enough of an incentive to bother about it now.

