Devolver Digital Hosting E3 Replacement Stream – July 11th

Obviously, the worlds biggest gaming and technology trade shows were put on hold this year. However, game developers have still been busy making games, and they need an outlet to tell the world. I suggested they tell me their secrets and give me a megaphone, but they went their own way. Instead, we’ll be watching the Devolver Direct stream on Saturday, July 11 at 12PM Pacific on Twitch. That’s 8PM for you folks in the UK.

Devolver Digital

What can we expect to see? Well, they haven’t really discussed that yet, but we may hear something in the next few days. Shadow Warrior, Hotline Miami, Serious Sam, and more. They certainly have some cool franchises under their banner so I’m hyped to see those return in some form. However, we have the prospect of new games being revealed, as well as stuff for the next-generation of consoles.

Devolver Direct streaks toward the future's future on Saturday, July 11 at 12PM Pacific via @Twitch! #checkalook pic.twitter.com/xkDnaWsfGC — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 1, 2020

Of course, we’ve got Serious Sam 4 launching next month actually, so I expect we’ll see a LOT more on that too. Trailer below, check it out. What do you want to see from Devolver Digital this month? Let us know in the comments section below.